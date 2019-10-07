Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Racks up 15 catches
Ekeler carried three times for seven yards and caught 15 of 16 targets for an additional 86 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.
Ekeler did next to nothing on the ground, watching as Melvin Gordon received 12 carries in his season debut. He excelled as a pass-catcher, however, leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards while serving as a safety valve for Philip Rivers. This was an encouraging sign for Ekeler, who received a hefty workload of his own despite 16 touches for Gordon. He should hold onto a similar role for next Sunday's home matchup with the Steelers, but a similar output isn't guaranteed.
