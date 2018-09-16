Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Racks up another 98 scrimmage yards
Ekeler compiled 11 rushes for 77 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 21 yards during Sunday's 31-20 victory at Buffalo.
As an undrafted rookie last season, Ekeler surpassed 90 scrimmage yards just one time, despite cranking out 7.3 yards per touch. He hasn't been lacking for opportunity this year, though, totaling 24 touches through two games. Ekeler earned six of them after Melvin Gordon left this contest with 11:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. If Gordon's health is impacted moving forward, Ekeler would be the main beneficiary out of the Chargers backfield.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gains 126 yards from scrimmage•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Impresses in spot start•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Taking part in practice•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Dealing with sore calf•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Has 64 total yards in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Listed with second stringers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.