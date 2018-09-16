Ekeler compiled 11 rushes for 77 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 21 yards during Sunday's 31-20 victory at Buffalo.

As an undrafted rookie last season, Ekeler surpassed 90 scrimmage yards just one time, despite cranking out 7.3 yards per touch. He hasn't been lacking for opportunity this year, though, totaling 24 touches through two games. Ekeler earned six of them after Melvin Gordon left this contest with 11:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. If Gordon's health is impacted moving forward, Ekeler would be the main beneficiary out of the Chargers backfield.