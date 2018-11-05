Ekeler carried the ball three times for 21 yards and also caught one of his two targets for 13 yards in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

It was another disappointing outing for Ekeler, but this time the second-year player wasn't the main back as Melvin Gordon (hamstring) handled the majority of the touches out of the backfield. After recording 13 receptions in the first four weeks of the season, Ekeler has totaled just seven in the four subsequent weeks and appears to have fallen out of favor in the passing game. He's still worth rostering in most formats, but with the majority of teams done with their bye weeks next week, Ekeler's value might be higher for owners who also lay claim to Gordon.