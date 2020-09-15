Coach Anthony Lynn suggested Ekeler could see his pass-catching opportunities limited thanks to the team's new offensive scheme, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lynn more or less reinforced what occurred Sunday which saw the offense trade quick and concise checkdowns to the running back for more pocket-moving maneuvers and additional pass protection. It's hard to imagine any offensive scheme that limits last year's near 1,000-yard receiver is a particularly good one, but Lynn did make it a point to say he still wants to give the shifty back touches. It's true that Ekeler carried the ball 19 times and was largely effective in that capacity, but Ekeler's fantasy value is much more reliant on what he can do as a receiver as opposed to runner. Of course, that offensive scheme might go completely out the window in obvious passing situations which could occur as soon as Week 2 against a potent Chiefs offense. Either way, it's definitely something to monitor regarding Ekeler's fantasy value throughout 2020.