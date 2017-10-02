Ekeler scampered for a 35-yard touchdown on his lone carry during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles. He also converted both of his targets for 23 receiving yards.

Ekeler saw just three offensive snaps Sunday, but he certainly made them count, combining for 58 total yards as well as his first career touchdown. While his surprising performance might warrant a handful of additional looks, he still trailed Branden Oliver (12 snaps) and Melvin Gordon (42 snaps) for playing time meaning it would be unwise to buy into the undrafted rookie just yet.