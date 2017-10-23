Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Registers another touchdown
Ekeler carried the ball seven times for 38 yards and caught four passes for six yards, including a touchdown, in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Ekeler vultured a receiving touchdown from Melvin Gordon, posting yet another surprisingly productive fantasy performance for the undrafted free agent. Even if Branden Oliver (hamstring) were to return next week, it seems likely that Ekeler has earned his spot as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.
