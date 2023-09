Ekeler (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that there's "no timeline" for Ekeler's return from the ankle injury that kept him out in Week 2, so it's no surprise that the star running back isn't practicing Wednesday. If Ekeler isn't ready to play Sunday, Joshua Kelley would be in line to handle the majority of backfield touches against a Minnesota defense that allowed 259 rushing yards to the Eagles last week.