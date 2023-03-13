Ekeler is reportedly seeking permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter suggests that the star running back's reported request stems from a lack of progress in discussions regarding a potential contract extension with Ekeler. It remains to be seen if the Chargers are amenable to moving Ekeler, but under the current terms of his deal with the team, the 27-year-old is due $6.25 million in 2023, the final year of his deal with Los Angeles.