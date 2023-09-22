Ekeler (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Now that Ekeler is slated to miss his second straight contest, Joshua Kelley is in line to lead the Chargers' backfield Sunday, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller on hand to log complementary snaps. Ekeler's next chance to return to game action will arrive in Week 4 against the Raiders.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not expected to practice Friday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Return timetable TBD•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could be back Week 3•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Ruled out for Sunday•