Ekeler (ankle) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ekeler didn't practice this week, so this designation wasn't much of a surprise. Joshua Kelley figures to take on an extensive workload against one of the best run defenses in the leagues in Tennessee. Prior to last week, Kelley's career high in rushing yards was 49 yards on 10 attempts as he's been primarily used as a backup to Ekeler over the years. It's entirely possible Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller mix in as the "spell" back much in the same way Kelley has done, particularly in passing situations.