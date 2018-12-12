Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Ruled out for Thursday night
Ekeler (neck/concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable and his Week 15 status figures to go down to a game-time call. With Ekeler unavailable, Justin Jackson would be next up for the Chargers' carries Thursday if Gordon is limited or out.
