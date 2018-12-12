Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Ruled out for Week 15
Ekeler (neck/concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, top running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for the contest, with his status likely to come down to a game-time call. With Ekeler unavailable, Justin Jackson would be next in line to handle the bulk of the Chargers' carries Thursday if Gordon is limited or out.
