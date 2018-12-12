Ekeler (neck/concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, top running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for the contest, with his status likely to come down to a game-time call. With Ekeler unavailable, Justin Jackson would be next in line to handle the bulk of the Chargers' carries Thursday if Gordon is limited or out.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...