Ekeler rushed the ball 10 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams. He added four receptions for 39 yards.

Ekeler saw his lowest carry total since Week 13, though he did plenty of damage on limited touches. The highlight was a 72-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, which came five minutes of game time after Ekeler had found the end zone from 10 yards away. Though he did plenty of damage as a rusher, Ekeler also bounced back as a receiver, a positive sign given that he had only 24 combined receiving yards across his last two games. With playoff seeding potentially still in the balance, Ekeler could take the field for a Week 18 matchup against the Broncos.