Ekeler (ankle) rushed 14 times for 27 yards and caught four of six targets for 35 yards in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Ekeler made his much anticipated return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered back in Week 1, reclaiming his role atop the Chargers' RB depth chart. The electric back didn't have his usual burst after coming back from a lower-body injury, averaging just 1.9 yards per attempt against Dallas. It wasn't the triumphant return managers were hoping to get from their top talent, but a healthy four quarters with a full dose of touches should be considered a success. Ekeler appears to have escaped Monday's loss no worse for wear, putting the fantasy star on track to be available for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Chiefs.