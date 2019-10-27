Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores game-winning touchdown

Ekeler tallied three carries for three yards, but also caught two of his three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.

Ekeler ultimately posted the game-winning score, catching an easy dump off and jettisoning 11 yards into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. However he was relatively shut down otherwise, with the Bears' defense keying in on the majority of the underneath patterns throughout the contest. Ekeler continues to see a fairly substantial difference in touches compared to Melvin Gordon, with the diminutive threat posting just five compared to Gordon's 10, but much of that had to do with game script as the Chargers kept the game tight throughout.