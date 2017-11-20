Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores in garbage time
Ekeler carried six times for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 54-24 victory over the Bills. He also secured both of his targets for 18 yards.
The rushing workload between Ekeler and starter Melvin Gordon, who received 20 carries Sunday, wasn't nearly as close as it was last week when Ekeler saw 10 attempts compared to Gordon's 16. Still, Ekeler continued to showcase his quick-twitch running style by busting out a 21-yard yard touchdown run in garbage time. The undrafted rookie now has found the end zone four times in the past four weeks with five total scores on the season.
