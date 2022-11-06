Ekeler rushed 14 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching seven of nine targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He also lost a fumble.

Ekeler got the Chargers on the board with a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then gave his team a 14-10 lead with a one-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the first half. With the Chargers driving for a winning field goal down the stretch, Ekeler fumbled at Atlanta's 20-yard line, but he was bailed out as the Falcons fumbled later on the same play, resulting in the Chargers getting the ball back and making the game-winning kick three plays later. Ekeler has found the end zone 10 times in his last five games heading into a Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.