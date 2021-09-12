Ekeler (hamstring) carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over Washington.
Notably Ekeler wasn't even targeted in this contest as quarterback Justin Herbert rarely saw enough pressure to force any checkdowns. Considering the running back was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's contest after a midweek hamstring injury, fantasy managers still have to be happy with Ekeler's explosiveness, particularly after contact. The Chargers notably used a plethora of two-back sets with Larry Rountree mixing into the rotation so any hopes of Ekeler having a monopoly on the backfield opportunities predictably were dashed, but it seemed incredibly unlikely such a situation would occur anyway under new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Expect more production next week against a Cowboys defense that was picked apart Week 1.
