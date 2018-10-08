Ekeler carried the ball six times for 15 yards and caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.

Ekeler yet again made his limited opportunities count, converting a frantic checkdown from Philip Rivers into a touchdown late in the second quarter, his second score in as many weeks. Ekeler's numbers will continue to be limited so long as Melvin Gordon continues to receive the lion's share of opportunities out of the backfield, but given the second-year halfback's role in the Chargers offense, he's a viable flex option particularly in leagues that reward points per reception.