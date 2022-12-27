Ekeler rushed the ball 18 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. He added four receptions for 12 yards.
Ekeler entered the game with potential concerns about a shoulder injury, though he turned in his second-highest number of carries in a game this season. He didn't find much room to run -- he had only one gain of more than 10 yards -- but managed a pair of scores from one yard away to turn in a productive performance. While he has three touchdowns in his last two games, Ekeler has also been limited to 159 total yards in that span.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gets shoulder checked out•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores touchdown yet again•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tallies 100-plus total yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Heavy volume as pass catcher•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Posts 100 total yards in loss•