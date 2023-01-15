Ekeler rushed the ball 13 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round loss to the Jaguars. He added two receptions for eight yards.

Ekeler appeared to be in line for a massive game, as he reached the end zone twice in the first quarter from 13 and six yards away. However, he struggled significantly from an efficiency perspective, particularly in the second half when he had only five carries for zero yards. Perhaps most concerning was Ekeler's lack of involvement as a pass catcher, as he earned four or fewer targets in his final five contests. He'll enter the final year of his current contract with the Chargers in 2023 and will undoubtedly continue to serve as the team's lead back.