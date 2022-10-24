Ekeler carried the ball nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught all 12 of his targets for 96 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The running back did his best to keep the Chargers in the game after they faced a 17-0 deficit coming out of the first quarter, and Ekeler wound up leading the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards due to multiple injuries among the wideouts. He's topped 100 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games, piling up 300 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards and an incredible eight TDs (five rushing, three receiving) over that stretch, but Ekeler will be able to take a breather during Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.