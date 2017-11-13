Ekeler carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards and also caught all five of his targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Ekeler also fumbled once.

Ekeler was far more explosive than starter Melvin Gordon, who managed to rack up 42 combined yards across 21 touches. The performance was even more surprising given Gordon didn't appear to be hampered by any sort of ailment. However a critical fumble in the fourth quarter nearly cost the Chargers, as it set the Jaguars up with prime field position to tie the game, only for Blake Bortles and company to throw an interception just three plays later. That fumble will likely end any momentum Ekeler had toward earning the starting running back job next week, but the undrafted rookie free agent is officially not just a suitable handcuff for Gordon owners - he's potentially a fantasy asset in his own right.