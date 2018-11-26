Ekeler carried the ball five times for 35 yards and scored a touchdown, and also caught 10 of his 11 targets for 68 yards in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Ekeler's workload rose substantially in the second half after Melvin Gordon left with an MCL injury. That injury could keep Gordon out next week against the Steelers according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, in which case Ekeler figures to be the primary ballcarrier. Of course, more information regarding Gordon's status should trickle out throughout the week, but it's worth pointing out that Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome saw a combined 11 carries, all after Gordon left. It's not clear if that was due to the Chargers' considerable lead, or a peak into how the team plans on handling the backfield in weeks to come, but regardless Ekeler figures to hold a prominent role in the passing game if nothing else.