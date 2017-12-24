Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Set for special-teams role Sunday
Ekeler (hand), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play, but is unlikely to take any snaps at running back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ekeler will likely play through a cast on the broken hand he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, which makes it difficult for him to secure the football. As a result, he'll be unavailable in his usual pass-catching and change-of-pace role behind starting running back Melvin Gordon, but Ekeler will still remain a mainstay on the team's kick-coverage units. Look for Branden Oliver to instead work as Gordon's top backup.
