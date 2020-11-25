Ekeler (hamstring) is slated to practice Wednesday after the Chargers designated him to return from injured reserve, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Chargers will have a 21-day window to place the running back on their active roster. Though his imminent return to work is a positive development, coach Anthony Lynn isn't sure at this stage if Ekeler will suit up Sunday against the Bills. With Justin Jackson (knee) on IR, Kalen Ballage has headed the Los Angeles backfield over the past three games.