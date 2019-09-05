Coach Anthony Lynn hinted that he'll likely have Ekeler share the backfield snaps with Justin Jackson in Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I've always used those guys as a tandem," Lynn said. "That's not going to change. We're going to put guys in good positions to do what they do best.

With Melvin Gordon's holdout continuing into the regular season, Ekeler is on track to receive the Week 1 start, but he apparently won't be asked to fill the high-volume role that the former has filled when available. Though Ekeler averaged a robust 5.2 yards per carry on 106 attempts in 2018 while also showcasing utility as a receiver, he hasn't logged more than 17 touches in any game during his two-year career. By not asking Ekeler to handle the overwhelming share of the backfield work, the Chargers are likely hoping he can maintain the efficiency he's displayed in the past and ensure the Los Angeles offense doesn't lose much potency without its top back in the fold.