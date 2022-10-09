Ekeler carried the ball 16 times for 173 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns. He also caught all four of his targets for 26 yards and an additional score.

The Chargers gashed the Browns run defense to the tune of 238 total yards with Ekeler once again putting together a monster performance, setting a career high in rushing yards in the win. After starting the season off slow Ekeler now has 223 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns over the past two weeks. Expect a bit more difficult running lanes in a pivotal AFC West battle against the Broncos next week.