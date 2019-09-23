Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Slowed down by Texans
Ekeler carried the ball nine times for 36 yards in Week 3 against the Texans. He also added seven receptions on seven targets for 45 yards.
Ekeler was held in check for the first time this season but still managed a productive game thanks to his involvement in the passing attack. Even though he continued to clearly work ahead of Justin Jackson, it was surprising to see Ekeler earn only nine carries, particularly because the Chargers led throughout the first half. Despite the down performance relative to his massive production through the first two weeks of the season, Ekeler has 368 total yards and four touchdowns through three games. Furthermore, he should have a great chance to return to the end zone in Week 4, as the Chargers draw a matchup against the lowly Dolphins.
