Ekeler carried the ball three times for nine yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

He got the starter treatment in this one, seeing minimal snaps with the first-team offense before giving way to other backs the coaching staff wanted to get a better look at. Ekeler remains on track to be the No. 1 RB for the Chargers in Week 1 if Melvin Gordon is still holding out or not yet up to speed, but whether he would see the bulk of the backfield touches in that scenario, or be first among equals in a committee with the likes of Justin Jackson, isn't yet clear.