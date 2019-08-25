Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Solid performance in preseason loss
Ekeler rushed four times for 11 yards and brought in two of three targets for 22 yards in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.
Ekeler was thoroughly stymied on the ground save for one carry, a nine-yard run. However, he also notched an impressive 17-yard grab in what was likely his final tune-up for the regular season. The third-year pro increasingly appears set to start the season as the Chargers' No. 1 running back with Melvin Gordon still holding out, although backfield mate Justin Jackson should also see a solid complementary workload while Gordon remains out.
