Ekeler (ankle) is present for practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ekeler has missed two straight games, but his presence on the field Wednesday offers hope that the running could return to action Sunday against the Raiders. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will provide valuable context on that front by clarifying Ekeler's participation level.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could return next week•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not expected to practice Friday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Return timetable TBD•