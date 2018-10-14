Ekeler rushed for 60 yards on seven carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 38-14 win over Cleveland.

Ekeler once again provided a serviceable fantasy performance with limited touches. He's racked up 56 or more scrimmage yards in every game this season despite getting seven touches three times, 10 touches twice and 14 touches once. Ekeler's role is clear ahead of a Week 7 matchup with Tennessee.