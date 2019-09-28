Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Still expected to start
Ekeler is still expected to be the starter despite teammate Melvin Gordon activated and available to play in Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suggested Ekeler would still operate on the larger side of the time share this week, with Gordon sliding into the vacated snaps left by Justin Jackson's (calf) injury, meaning the fourth-year back should still expect to see his usual 45-50 snaps Sunday. It remains to be seen how Ekeler will fit into the offense moving forward, however, as head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear Gordon would "go back to being our No. 1 guy" as "soon as Melvin's ready."
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: To start again before Gordon return•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Slowed down by Texans•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Another 130 yards, TD from scrimmage•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 154 yards, three scores•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May get multi-week run as starter•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Set to share workload Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...