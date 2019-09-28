Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Still expected to start

Ekeler is still expected to be the starter despite teammate Melvin Gordon activated and available to play in Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suggested Ekeler would still operate on the larger side of the time share this week, with Gordon sliding into the vacated snaps left by Justin Jackson's (calf) injury, meaning the fourth-year back should still expect to see his usual 45-50 snaps Sunday. It remains to be seen how Ekeler will fit into the offense moving forward, however, as head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear Gordon would "go back to being our No. 1 guy" as "soon as Melvin's ready."