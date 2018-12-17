Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Still in concussion protocol
Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Ekeler (head/neck) is still in the concussion protocol, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
On the other hand, Melvin Gordon (knee) was nearly able to play in Thursday's 29-28 win over Kansas City and is now scheduled to practice Monday afternoon. Ekeler still has time to join his backfield mate on the path toward Week 16 active status, hoping to return to action for Saturday's game against the Ravens. In addition to the concussion, Ekeler acknowledged last week that the neck injury was making it hard to move his head. Another absence would leave Justin Jackson as the No. 2 running back, assuming Gordon returns.
