Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Suffers broken hand Saturday
Ekeler was diagnosed with a broken hand following Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ekeler picked up the injury in the second half, finishing the outing with 19 yards from scrimmage and a lost fumble. The Chargers have yet to issue a comment on Ekeler's injury, but the expectation is that the rookie running back will miss the rest of the season. His likely absences paves the way for Branden Oliver to reenter the Chargers' backfield mix as the top backup to Melvin Gordon.
