Ekeler (groin) is officially active for Sunday's playoff game against the Ravens.

This was the expected outcome after Ekeler practiced throughout the past week, albeit in a limited fashion. The 23-year-old is thus slated to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role behind lead back Melvin Gordon in Sunday's wild-card contest. In doing so, Ekeler should maintain PPR utility in postseason fantasy contests.

