Ekeler (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against Kansas City, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Chargers' lead back will give it a go Thursday, though Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network previously suggested that Ekeler may not handle his normal workload level, though we'd imagine he'll still get a share of touches versus Kansas City, in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Also in the team's Week 15 backfield mix are Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, who could mix in more than usual, as Ekeler works through his ankle issue.
