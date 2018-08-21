Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Taking part in practice
Ekeler (calf) is present at practice Tuesday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Ekeler was absent from the Chargers' preseason Week 2 outing against the Seahawks due to a sore calf, more so as a precaution than anything, per coach Anthony Lynn. As such, it's no surprise that Ekeler is back in the fold Tuesday, but his level of participation may still be capped with an eye toward his health. When healthy, he'll act as a pass-catching complement to Melvin Gordon.
