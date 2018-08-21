Ekeler (calf) is present at practice Tuesday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ekeler was absent from the Chargers' preseason Week 2 outing against the Seahawks due to a sore calf, more so as a precaution than anything, per coach Anthony Lynn. As such, it's no surprise that Ekeler is back in the fold Tuesday, but his level of participation may still be capped with an eye toward his health. When healthy, he'll act as a pass-catching complement to Melvin Gordon.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...