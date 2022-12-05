Ekeler carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and also nabbed five of his six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

That now marks two straight games in which the Raiders held Ekeler to under 40 yards rushing, but at least in the rematch the talented back was able to gather a bit more receiving production. Ekeler remains one of the most consistent fantasy running backs given his usage as both a runner and receiver, and his ability to finish in the red zone. Even with a handful of difficult matchups to come, the 27-year-old is clearly playing at a superb level.