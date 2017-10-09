Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tallies 28 total yards in win
Ekeler finished Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants with three catches on six targets for 28 yards. He also carried the ball four times, but did not record any rushing yards.
One week after scoring his first career touchdown, Ekeler took over the main backup duties with Branden Oliver sitting out due to a hamstring injury. He responded admirably, showing a bit of a burst and shiftiness, particularly on a 14-yard catch-and-run. While it's unclear if Oliver's injury will keep him out for an extended period, head coach Anthony Lynn's well-documented praise for Ekeler could have earned him a bump in the depth chart regardless. For now, Ekeler appears to be the handcuff to own for fantasy owners with Melvin Gordon.
