Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tending to groin injury
Ekeler was limited at Wednesday's practice by a groin injury.
Ekeler sat out Weeks 15 and 16 due to a pair of health of concerns -- a stinger and concussion -- but returned for the regular-season finale in Denver, tallying eight carries for 58 yards and one touchdown while failing to haul in his only target. His ability as a receiver helps him gain reps in a Melvin Gordon-led backfield, so with no receptions since Dec. 9, Ekeler is an iffy prospect heading into Sunday's wild-card game at Baltimore. Further hurting Ekeler's case is Gordon, who managed to practice fully Wednesday just three days removed from injuring his ankle against the Broncos.
