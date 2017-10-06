Ekeler is expected to act as the top backup to starting running back Melvin Gordon in Sunday's game against the Giants with Branden Oliver (hamstring) ruled out for the contest.

Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn suggested that Andre Williams could be signed from the practice squad to provide an additional option in the backfield in Week 5, but Ekeler should still rank second on the depth chart based on how he's performed in spot duty through the first four weeks. The Chargers have deployed Ekeler primarily as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but he made the most of his lone carry of the season in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles, scoring on a 35-yard run. Though Gordon will presumably handle an overwhelming amount of the snaps Sunday, look for Ekeler to have his largest role in the offense to date, potentially setting him up to permanently leapfrog Oliver on the depth chart with a solid showing.