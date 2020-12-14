Ekeler carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards and also caught all nine of his targets for 67 yards in the 20-17 win Sunday over the Falcons.

The Chargers relied heavily on a variety of different screens fairly early in the contest allowing Ekeler to rack up the targets. A mundane offensive approach didn't really corral the speedy back, but it definitely hampered the team's ability to score as the Chargers were in the red zone just twice all afternoon. Since returning from a six-game absence, Ekeler has immediately returned to his featured role with Kalen Ballage essentially operating as the obvious run-only spell back. Expect more of the same in another juicy matchup, this time against the porous Raiders defense.