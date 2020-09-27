Ekeler carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and also caught all 11 of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Panthers. He also accounted for a touchdown.

It should have been an even better day for Ekeler, but the running back botched a hook-and-ladder attempt which would have resulted in a walk-in, game-winning touchdown. After a Week 1 which saw the star back record just one target, the Chargers have made a concerted effort to include Ekeler in the passing game with 15 targets over the past two weeks. Most of that workload came Sunday with the team trailing from the jump, but the 11 targets weren't simply off of checkdowns or dump-offs, but rather clearly designed screen plays and flare routes. It's fairly clear Ekeler will get the majority of the workload in the event the team is trailing, something that wasn't necessarily confirmed throughout the first two games with Joshua Kelley acting in tandem with Ekeler to begin the season. It might be a bit tougher to pile up the yards next week when the Chargers travel to face a Buccaneers defense that just held Melvin Gordon to under 3.2 yards per touch.