Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 28 yards

Ekeler carried the ball five times for 14 yards and also caught three of his four targets for 14 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.

An early 14-0 deficit essentially forced the Chargers to abandon the run, as Ekeler and Melvin Gordon combined to receive just 13 carries. Still, it was a bit of a surprise to see the third-year back receive just four targets one week after recording a team-high 16 in a similar game script. It's clear the return of Gordon has essentially relegated Ekeler to his primary backup role, with the shifty running back attempting just eight carries over the last two weeks compared to 56 in Weeks 1-4. That hasn't meant a significant loss in playing time however, as the 24-year-old is still seeing close to 65 percent of the offensive snaps each week, but the lack of carries likely hinders the type of upside fantasy owners might have hoped for after such an impressive start to the season.