Ekeler carried the ball six times for 15 yards and also caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Ekeler did most of his damage through the air Thursday, at one point splitting out wide during a critical possession in the third quarter and hauling in a 38-yard reception against an overmatched linebacker. The undrafted rookie has quietly put together an impressive campaign, but his fantasy value remains limited so long as Melvin Gordon continues to take the lion's share of the carries.