Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 81 scrimmage yards

Ekeler carried seven times for 19 yards and caught five of seven targets for an additional 62 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings.

Ekeler did next to nothing on the ground, but he came through with his usual impactful performance as a receiver. He tied for second on the team in receptions while finishing third in targets and receiving yards. Ekeler is now nearing 1,400 scrimmage yards for the season and continues to thrive despite playing behind Melvin Gordon. He should be expected to get around a dozen touches next Sunday against the Raiders and will look to continue his efficiency against a vulnerable defense.