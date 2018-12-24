Coach Anthony Lynn expects Ekeler (neck/concussion) to return Sunday at Denver, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lynn may be hinting that Ekeler has gained clearance from the concussion protocol, but official word on that front has yet to emerge. Perhaps working in Ekeler's favor was his limited listing on the final Week 16 injury report before he was ruled out for Saturday's eventual loss to the Ravens. In the end, his activity level will be watched closely to get a bearing on his potential to play in the Chargers' regular-season finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories