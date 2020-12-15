Ekeler (quadricep) was limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
The Chargers have yet to hold practice this week, but Ekeler's upgrade from DNP on Monday to LP on Tuesday bodes well for his availability for Week 15. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he's clear of his hamstring issue or has a designation ahead of Thursday's contest at Las Vegas.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Non-participant on practice estimate•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tops 140 total yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Usage wanes in blowout•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Explosive in return from injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May not fill true bell-cow role•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could share work in return•